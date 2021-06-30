Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 67,708 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $4,544,492.97.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

