Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.69 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $9.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $49.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

