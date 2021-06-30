Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.27 Million

Brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $918.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $961.00 million and the lowest is $875.00 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $729.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 831,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,248. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.35.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.