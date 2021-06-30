Brokerages Anticipate QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,239. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

