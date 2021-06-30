Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.77. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. 61,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,177. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,241.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

