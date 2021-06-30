Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $61.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $53.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $249.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 166,349 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIXI opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $411.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.