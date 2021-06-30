Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.61). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI opened at $16.23 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

