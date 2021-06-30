Brokerages Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.12 million to $18.35 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

