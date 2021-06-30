Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

