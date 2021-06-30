Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.82. Paychex posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

PAYX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,536. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.