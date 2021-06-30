Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post $3.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 581,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.91.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

