Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $3,373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,541. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

