Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $49.13

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,795. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.