Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.24. 5,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,337. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.