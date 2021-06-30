Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF remained flat at $$12.37 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

