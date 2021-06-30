Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $69.71

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 151,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,636. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

