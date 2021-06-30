Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $23.29

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 552,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.22. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.