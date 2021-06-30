Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $69.67

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

