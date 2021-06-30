Brokers Issue Forecasts for Givaudan SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.06.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

