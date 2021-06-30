Brokers Issue Forecasts for Malvern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLVF. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

MLVF opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

