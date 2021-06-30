Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

