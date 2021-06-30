Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRTHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Brother Industries stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

