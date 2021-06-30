BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. BRP has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,156,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

