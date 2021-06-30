BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of BTBIF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTBIF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

