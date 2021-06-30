Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.50 to C$10.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.57.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

