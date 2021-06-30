C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

