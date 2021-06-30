C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $89,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $48,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 997,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after purchasing an additional 988,731 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

