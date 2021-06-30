C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,704,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period.

BNDW opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

