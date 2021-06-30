C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

