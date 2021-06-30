C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,850 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

