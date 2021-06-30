Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

