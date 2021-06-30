Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.16. Burcon NutraScience has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

