Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.16. Burcon NutraScience has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
