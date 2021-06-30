Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in June

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 1,211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.6 days.

Shares of CNNEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

