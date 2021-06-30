Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$152.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

TSE CM opened at C$140.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.50 and a 12-month high of C$148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

