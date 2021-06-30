Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $340,431. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

