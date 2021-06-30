Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $54.51 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 376,714 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 0.6% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $54,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,247,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.