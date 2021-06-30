Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of PVH worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

NYSE PVH traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. 14,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

