Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 73,690 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 0.3% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

PRU stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.