Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $154.26 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.