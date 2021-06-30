Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) by 522.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,714 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Capitol Investment Corp. V were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 58,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,978. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

