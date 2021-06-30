CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CareDx were worth $49,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $18,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.54 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

