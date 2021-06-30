CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

NYSE:KMX opened at $130.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CarMax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

