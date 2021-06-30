Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,841. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $5,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,515 shares of company stock worth $16,419,654. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

