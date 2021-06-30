Castlight Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,861 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the average daily volume of 536 call options.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723 over the last 90 days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 18,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,741. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $401.93 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.