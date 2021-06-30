Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.46. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 18,300 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$28.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.