CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) to Issue Dividend of $1.64 on July 22nd

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

