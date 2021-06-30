CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) to Issue Dividend of $1.64 on July 22nd

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48.
About CCFNB Bancorp
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.