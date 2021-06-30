CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $183.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW stock opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $63,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

