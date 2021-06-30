CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Director Peter R. Young Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CVM stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
