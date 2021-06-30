CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Director Peter R. Young Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

