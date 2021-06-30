Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.31. Celsion shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 1,312,991 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%. Analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Celsion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

