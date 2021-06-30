Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in June

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of CELTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 8,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,238. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

